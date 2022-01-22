Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Creative Planning decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.97% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 576.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 54,571 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 294.9% in the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 369,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 275,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of ACWF stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $39.58.

