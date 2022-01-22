Creative Planning Sells 387 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

NYSE OGS opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 60.73%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.