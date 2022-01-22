Critical Comparison: Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) vs. Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 5.09 -$70.41 million ($3.27) -3.30 Novozymes A/S $2.15 billion 7.61 $432.79 million $1.74 41.16

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Forma Therapeutics. Forma Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forma Therapeutics N/A -25.38% -23.78% Novozymes A/S 21.40% 28.17% 14.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Forma Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forma Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Novozymes A/S 2 4 2 0 2.00

Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $56.25, suggesting a potential upside of 420.83%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Forma Therapeutics has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Forma Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.