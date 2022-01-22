Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $17.49 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 104,158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 43,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

