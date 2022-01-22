CrossAmerica Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

CrossAmerica Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years. CrossAmerica Partners has a payout ratio of 187.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $21.75 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The company has a market cap of $824.15 million, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 2.14.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $985.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.01 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 22.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $369,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $968,290 in the last quarter.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

