Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 268.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $182.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.04. The firm has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.