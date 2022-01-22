Crowny (CRWNY) Market Capitalization Tops $2.88 Million

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Crowny has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $241,808.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crowny has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00052076 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.18 or 0.06837084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00058399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,928.49 or 0.99745621 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.