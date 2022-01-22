CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of CSG Systems International worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGS. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth $289,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $56.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

