CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $40.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.98.
CSX stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after acquiring an additional 267,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
