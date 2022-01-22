CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $40.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.98.

CSX stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after acquiring an additional 267,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

