CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.98.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

