Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CUBI stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $118,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

