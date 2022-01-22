CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives $19.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVI stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 628,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 1.78. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CVR Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in CVR Energy by 97,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.