CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for CVS Health in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of CVS opened at $101.56 on Friday. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.99. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 115,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

