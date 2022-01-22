CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives $112.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 63,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 45,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 23,489 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $101.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,816,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969,059. CVS Health has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

