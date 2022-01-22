CX Institutional Sells 71 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

CX Institutional lowered its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

IYH stock opened at $272.93 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $238.04 and a twelve month high of $302.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.92 and a 200 day moving average of $285.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.