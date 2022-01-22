CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.59.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. The business had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,697 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,330,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 977,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 742,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 697,287 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

