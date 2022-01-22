D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Down 2.5%

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.98. 13,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,396,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $194.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at $50,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

