Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.10.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.17. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 4,995.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,747,000 after buying an additional 2,188,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 224.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,911,000 after buying an additional 1,501,212 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 93.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after buying an additional 854,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after buying an additional 809,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,006,000 after buying an additional 412,162 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.