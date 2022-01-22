Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €84.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Daimler in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on Daimler in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on Daimler in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Daimler presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €89.88 ($102.13).

Daimler stock opened at €71.93 ($81.74) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €76.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion and a PE ratio of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. Daimler has a one year low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a one year high of €91.63 ($104.13).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

