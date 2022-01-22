Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.60 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UP Fintech presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.47.

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $760.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 216,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 37,257 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth $730,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 89.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 269,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 127,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 299.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 263,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 197,640 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

