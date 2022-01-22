DAOstack Reaches Market Cap of $1.86 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. DAOstack has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $163,953.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,328.51 or 1.00047147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00086757 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00022083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00030815 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00428208 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

