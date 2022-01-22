Datto (NYSE:MSP) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Datto (NYSE:MSP) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 107.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.62. Datto has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datto will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Datto news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,313 shares of company stock worth $4,398,039 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Datto during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datto during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

