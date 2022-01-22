Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Trading 36.2% Lower Over Last Week

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market cap of $22,569.01 and approximately $9.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded down 36.2% against the dollar. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00052642 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.68 or 0.06955794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00058739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,927.67 or 1.00416717 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

