DeFi Bids (BID) Price Up 24.6% Over Last Week

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 45.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, DeFi Bids has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $265,820.86 and approximately $10,215.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00044563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,508,103 coins and its circulating supply is 24,524,734 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

