Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target Cut to GBX 295 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.23) to GBX 295 ($4.03) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 392 ($5.35) to GBX 297 ($4.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 341.40 ($4.66).

Shares of LON ROO opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 231.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 287.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 159 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.80 ($5.41).

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 694,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.79), for a total value of £1,929,967.74 ($2,633,330.25). Insiders sold a total of 772,814 shares of company stock valued at $208,396,655 over the last quarter.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

