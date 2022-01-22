Derek Andersen Sells 13,297 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $481,484.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $726,031.19.

On Monday, November 15th, Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80.

NYSE SNAP opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 454,511 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,293,000 after purchasing an additional 563,111 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

