Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,443 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,702,000 after buying an additional 86,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 708,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $35.52 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 273.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.