Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 7,519 Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of Frontline worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Frontline by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Frontline by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Frontline by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Frontline by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Frontline by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 168,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

FRO opened at $6.50 on Friday. Frontline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.17.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

