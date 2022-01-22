Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,668 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.