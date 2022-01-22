Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 210.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,444 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,993,000 after buying an additional 1,486,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 303.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after buying an additional 1,031,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 875.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 656,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 46.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after buying an additional 438,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 146.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after buying an additional 387,123 shares during the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $20.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.69 and a beta of 1.60.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -137.93%.

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

