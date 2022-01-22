Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Covetrus worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 2.11. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVET. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

