Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 387 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,205 shares of company stock valued at $444,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.36 and a 12-month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

