Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,630 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.48% of Cooper-Standard worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 7.8% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 51,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 94,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher Couch bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $32,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPS opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $526.69 million for the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

