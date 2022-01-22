Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) a €10.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZIL2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ElringKlinger has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.10 ($16.02).

ETR:ZIL2 opened at €10.90 ($12.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.62 million and a PE ratio of 16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of €10.08 ($11.45) and a 12 month high of €18.18 ($20.66). The business’s 50-day moving average is €11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.57.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

