Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €33.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €41.75 ($47.44).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €34.76 ($39.50) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €34.34 and its 200 day moving average is €38.37. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €31.60 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €49.36 ($56.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

