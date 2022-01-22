Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €33.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €41.75 ($47.44).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €34.76 ($39.50) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €34.34 and its 200 day moving average is €38.37. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €31.60 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €49.36 ($56.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

