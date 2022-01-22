Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €138.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SY1. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($131.82) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($155.68) target price on Symrise in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €122.90 ($139.66).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €113.30 ($128.75) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($83.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €126.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €122.16.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

