Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €184.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($209.09) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €162.20 ($184.32).

DB1 opened at €162.75 ($184.94) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €146.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €145.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a one year high of €152.65 ($173.47).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

