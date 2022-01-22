Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €5.70 by Barclays

Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.48) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.24 ($8.22).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.91 ($7.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($14.73).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.