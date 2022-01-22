Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) PT Raised to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of HZNOF stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. Dexterra Group has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $7.50.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

