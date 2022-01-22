Digital Fitness Price Hits $0.0237 on Major Exchanges (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (CURRENCY:DEFIT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Digital Fitness has a total market capitalization of $633,250.52 and $11,553.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digital Fitness has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00052258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,423.18 or 0.06890838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00059457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,160.69 or 0.99986910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003418 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 26,757,918 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

