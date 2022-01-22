DMScript (DMST) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. DMScript has a market cap of $24,806.77 and $215.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded 85% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00051035 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,396.54 or 0.06842691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,061.51 or 1.00108845 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003317 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.