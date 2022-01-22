Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 865,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of DOMA opened at $3.62 on Friday. Doma has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doma will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Alan Smith purchased 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

