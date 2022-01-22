Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 865,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of DOMA opened at $3.62 on Friday. Doma has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35.
Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doma will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
