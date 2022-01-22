DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.91.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $19.46 on Friday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $2,459,588.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,191 shares of company stock worth $17,970,573 in the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.