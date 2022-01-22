DubaiCoin Price Reaches $1.20 on Major Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00025183 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00015550 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004451 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002014 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

