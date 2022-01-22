Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) received a €58.00 ($65.91) target price from investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DUE. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €48.95 ($55.62).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €39.24 ($44.59) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 52-week high of €44.08 ($50.09). The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.20.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.