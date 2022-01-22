E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 127.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,914,000 after buying an additional 89,979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,222,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $156.60 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.56 and a 200 day moving average of $172.62.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.