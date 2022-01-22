E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

CERN stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average of $78.34. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

