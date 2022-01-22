E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

