E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $225,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,229,730,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI opened at $416.93 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $458.47 and its 200-day moving average is $445.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.90.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

