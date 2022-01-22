E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $426,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 190,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,748,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $237.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.63. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.07 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

